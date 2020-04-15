NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County health officials announced two more deaths from COVID-19 complications. Both patients were females in their 90s.

The county also confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total cases in Nacogdoches County to 62.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 4
  • Angelina County - 19
  • Bowie County - 63, 5 deaths
  • Camp County - 5
  • Cass County - 8
  • Cherokee County - 9, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 48
  • Harrison County - 31, 2 deaths
  • Henderson County - 12
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Houston County - 0
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Morris County - 3
  • Nacogdoches County - 62, 6 deaths
  • Panola County - 23, 3 deaths
  • Polk County - 11
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 17
  • San Augustine County - 9, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 40
  • Smith County - 108, 2 deaths
  • Titus County - 8
  • Trinity County - 4
  • Upshur County - 8
  • Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death
  • Wood County - 6

