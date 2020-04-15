NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County health officials announced two more deaths from COVID-19 complications. Both patients were females in their 90s.

The county also confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total cases in Nacogdoches County to 62.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 4

Angelina County - 19

Bowie County - 63, 5 deaths

Camp County - 5

Cass County - 8

Cherokee County - 9, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 48

Harrison County - 31, 2 deaths

Henderson County - 12

Hopkins County - 4

Houston County - 0

Lamar County - 8

Morris County - 3

Nacogdoches County - 62, 6 deaths

Panola County - 23, 3 deaths

Polk County - 11

Rains County - 2

Rusk County - 17

San Augustine County - 9, 1 death

Shelby County - 40

Smith County - 108, 2 deaths

Titus County - 8

Trinity County - 4

Upshur County - 8

Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death

Wood County - 6

