NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County health officials announced two more deaths from COVID-19 complications. Both patients were females in their 90s.
The county also confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total cases in Nacogdoches County to 62.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 4
- Angelina County - 19
- Bowie County - 63, 5 deaths
- Camp County - 5
- Cass County - 8
- Cherokee County - 9, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 48
- Harrison County - 31, 2 deaths
- Henderson County - 12
- Hopkins County - 4
- Houston County - 0
- Lamar County - 8
- Morris County - 3
- Nacogdoches County - 62, 6 deaths
- Panola County - 23, 3 deaths
- Polk County - 11
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 17
- San Augustine County - 9, 1 death
- Shelby County - 40
- Smith County - 108, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 8
- Trinity County - 4
- Upshur County - 8
- Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death
- Wood County - 6
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.