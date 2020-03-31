NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County Health Officials reported a fourth case of COVID-19.

It is not known whether the case was due to community spread or travel-related. The country reports between 100-125 people have been tested.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Angelina County - 4

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 3

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Polk County - 1

Rusk County - 3

Shelby County - 2

Smith County - 32, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.