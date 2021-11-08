Nacogdoches ISD to host child vaccine clinic Tuesday

District Chief Communications Officer Les Linebarger credits the city for securing the district's 200 doses they'll be distributing this week. Linebarger said, "Probably the biggest difference compared to some of the other clinics that we've offered for our older students, is that with the children ages 5-11, we're going to require that a parent actually be present." The first clinic will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Carpenter Elementary. The second will be Thursday from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Raguet Elementary. The Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports 19 kids 5-11 have been vaccinated so far in Nacogdoches county.

Brook McArthur's nine-year-old son, Grant, will be getting vaccinated this week in Smith county where the 5-11 aged vaccination total stands at 68.



McArthur said, "He will be the last in the family to receive the vaccination."



She's a former hospital employee and added, "Obviously, you see and are closer to COVID and just the reality of it day in and day out. It's very impacting."



McArthur's experiences only made her more sure of her decision to get both of her kids their doses. Family is another strong reason. Their grandparents have underlying health concerns.



She said, "Even though they live a mile and a half away, that was really difficult. We had a lot of evenings in their driveway where we sat at the end of the driveway, and my parents were in their garage, and we were interacting that way."