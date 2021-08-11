Nacogdoches Memorial Health updates visitation policy for patients

The updated policy will only allow visitors under certain circumstances.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches Memorial Health has updated their visitor’s policy for safety staff and patients.

According to the hospital, no visitors will be allowed unless it is an end-of-life situation, supplemental caregiving situation, labor coach or pediatric caregiver.

Only one visitor will be allowed in those situations and both patient and visitor will be masked at all times.

Patients arriving for procedures in the surgery center, cardiac cath lab and GI lab will be allowed one visitor in order to assist in receiving discharge instructions, according to the hospital.

Approved visitors must be 18 or older and will be screened at the door for fever and other symptoms.

Emergency service patients and isolation patients will be evaluated on a case by cases basis dependent on the condition of the patient, according to the hospital.

Nacogdoches Memorial Professional Group Clinics and Medical Offices

No visitors will be allowed in NMPG clinics and medical offices, unless accompanying a patient who is unable to make medical decisions, unable to safely move without assistance or is a minor. This includes prenatal and ultrasound patients.

Approved visitors must be 18+ years, with the expectation that visitor and patient will be masked at all times.

Walk-in appointments are available.

If you are sick and need to be seen, please call your provider’s office for an appointment, so accommodations can be made to best protect you, other patients and our healthcare staff.

If you are sick and have an appointment with one of the NMPG specialists (urology, surgery, gynecology), please call your primary care provider to be evaluated. We will only see sick patients at our specialty clinics under special circumstances.

Obstetric patients who are ill should call the clinic or office before coming to regularly scheduled prenatal appointments.

Urology and general surgery patients should call the clinic for assessment if you have an urgent need.

For more information and to read the full visitation update visit the Nacogdoches Memorial Health website.