TYLER, Texas — NET Health reported Smith County 37th positive case of COVID-19 Tuesday night.

This is in addition to four other cases already reported earlier in the day by NET Health in other counties. Most of patients are already in self-isolation.

Three of cases were travel-related while the other two were caused by community spread.

“Community spread means there is more than one possible source for COVID-19 to become acquired by any individual,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to practice physical distancing behaviors and follow recommendations from health officials and from municipalities.”

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 4

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 6

Harrison County - 3

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 2

Polk County - 4

Rusk County - 4

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 37, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.