TYLER, Texas — In the East Texas region alone, more than 4,000 people have contacted COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

While businesses are opening back up, experts urge people to use extra caution as they emerge from their homes and go back to work or out to restaurants and stores. One of the most important practices is hand washing.

However, washing your hands is not simply running your hand through water. There is correct way to ensure your hands are sanitized after each wash.

"Make sure that you're rubbing your hands for at least 20 seconds if not more to make sure you get enough lather to develop on the backside of your hands in between your fingers," Terrence Ates of NET Health said. "You want to make sure you get lather, then you want to wash the lather off."

If you are at home, you can use hand soap or dish soap. While both will work, hand soap is the better option.

"You want to be careful with dish soap because some may be more abrasive than others," Ates said. "They may make your hands feel a little more rough, a little more harsh after using dish soap than using regular bar soap or liquid soap."

Ates said people may notice washing their hands often may cause the skin to become dry and ashy. However, that is a positive sign.

"It means you're washing your hands enough," Ates said. "You're washing them as frequently as public health or local hospitals are advising people to wash their hands to prevent the spread of germs. So if your hands do feel a little rough and ashy afterwards, just make sure you get some lotion, get some cocoa butter, Aloe Vera, whatever."

Of course, hand sanitizer is also a good option to keep hands sanitizes as well.

"You want to make sure that the sanitizer, the label says it has at least 60% or more alcohol in the hand sanitizer because that's been scientifically shown 60% or more of alcohol in the hand sanitizer effectively removes the germs off of your hands," Ates explained.

You can find out more about the benefits of handwashing as well as helpful videos for kids and adults by tapping this link.