SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the overall total cases to 47.

NET Health also reported two more cases in Wood County, becoming the 16th county with multiple cases of COVID-19.

All of the individuals who tested positive are currently under self-quarantine at their homes.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 3

Cherokee County - 5

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 7

Harrison County - 5, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 6

Panola County - 3

Polk County - 5

Rusk County - 6

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 47, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death

Wood County - 2

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.