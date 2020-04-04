TYLER, Texas — There are now 57 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Smith County as of Friday night, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

At a press conference earlier Friday, there were still 53 cases. The overall county total increased by four since Thursday night.

There are now 46 in Tyler, five in Flint, three in Whitehouse, one in Hideaway and one in Troup. The areas are based off of the physical address of the individuals, according to NET Health.

