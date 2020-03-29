NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the county.

The Texas Department of State Health Services did not release any details regarding the new case. County officials did not say if the case was travel-related or community spread.

Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office 730p UPDATE DSHS informed us this evening of a second positive case... of COVID19 in Nacogdoches County. At this point in time, DSHS has released no additional details about the patient. We know you've heard it over and over- but it's important, now more than ever, to practice social distancing.

The first case of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County was reported on March 25.

Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:

Angelina County - 1

Bowie County - 1

Cass County - 1

Cherokee County - 1

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 4

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Rusk County - 3

Smith County - 27, 1 death

Shelby County - 1

Upshur County - 1

Van Zandt County - 1, 1 death

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

