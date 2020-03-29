NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the county.
The Texas Department of State Health Services did not release any details regarding the new case. County officials did not say if the case was travel-related or community spread.
The first case of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County was reported on March 25.
RELATED: Nacogdoches County confirms 1st case of coronavirus
Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:
- Angelina County - 1
- Bowie County - 1
- Cass County - 1
- Cherokee County - 1
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 4
- Harrison County - 1
- Hopkins County - 1
- Morris County - 1
- Rusk County - 3
- Smith County - 27, 1 death
- Shelby County - 1
- Upshur County - 1
- Van Zandt County - 1, 1 death
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: US deaths double in 2 days, more than 2,000