Officials report nearly 200 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County

The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) data showed Gregg County has had a total of 12,441 confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic started.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — New confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in East Texas continued marching upward on Thursday with the release of a twice-weekly report.

Gregg County’s numbers since Monday increased by 101 probable cases and 96 confirmed cases, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, while Smith County saw a rise of more than 400 new combined cases.

Gregg, Smith, Henderson, Rains, Wood, Van Zandt counties have seen a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 new cases per day, new data shows.

