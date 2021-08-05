Officials report nearly 200 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — New confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in East Texas continued marching upward on Thursday with the release of a twice-weekly report.
Gregg County’s numbers since Monday increased by 101 probable cases and 96 confirmed cases, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, while Smith County saw a rise of more than 400 new combined cases.
Gregg, Smith, Henderson, Rains, Wood, Van Zandt counties have seen a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 new cases per day, new data shows.
Read the full story from our newspaper partner the Longview News-Journal.