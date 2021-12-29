Omicron variant interrupts New Year's Eve plans in East Texas

1836 Kitchen in Tyler shares their plan to navigate their New Year's Eve party safely.

TYLER, Texas — The new year is something to celebrate, but the omicron variant isn’t

For those going out this holiday, registered nurse Olivia Lewis said to stay safe because the virus won’t leave when the ball drops.

She explained staying safe means knowing what your COVID-19 status is, what your vitals were for the day and being mindful that you may have come into contact with an infected person.

She also advised considering if the people you're around this holiday took the same precautions you did.

On the business front, Lewis says they should clean, clean and clean some more.

“Ask people to come in and utilize hand sanitizer, wash their hands frequently and maintain distance as they see fit," she added.

1836 Texas Kitchen in Tyler said they plan to do exactly that at their new year party.

Owner Mundo Villapudua is asking people, even staff members, to stay home if they're feeling ill.

"I would rather people come in and help themselves than to have somebody that's at risk spreading it around," he said.

There’s space for people to spread out between the dining areas, patio and newly installed tent space, but if weather forces everyone inside, there's a plan for that too.

“We'll have to send some people home for sure. Because again, I don't want to cram 200 people in this room. It's not wise,” said Villapudua.