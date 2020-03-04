AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Monday, April 6, many Austin-area school districts will start online learning, which is a big change from going to class every day.

Some school districts are saying it'll be more flexible, no attendance and you won't see traditional grades.

"As we think about those 81,000 students we think about it looking differently for all 81,000," said Austin ISD Associate Superintendent Lisa Goodnow.

Goodnow said teachers at AISD will decide what programs and how students will learning. She said the AISD Learning At Home website is a resource for students and parents and instead of traditional grades, it's more about "progress."

"Progress monitoring does not mean grades, but understanding what a student is learning, is on the content and mastering the skill and helping them adjust a little bit and going back and doing it again," said Goodnow.

Round Rock ISD sent parents a guide on how to use google classroom to download their children's assignments and communicate with the teachers.

RRISD spokesperson Jenny Lacoste-Caputo said they are looking at using a pass or incomplete grading scale for the remainder of the year.

"We are looking at grace over grades at this time," said Lacoste-Caputo. "We are really concerned about the emotional well being of our students, and when you move to the at-home environment, you can't fully protect the integrity of grades."

A Leander ISD spokesperson said they will be using the pass or incomplete scale as well. Neither school district will be taking attendance.

