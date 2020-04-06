ARLINGTON, Texas — Three months after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags over Texas will be back open for visitors.

Six Flags said its waterpark in Arlington will open on June 18 and its theme park will open June 19, both operating under a preview mode through June 21. During the initial openings, the parks will only be open to members and season pass holders.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday a new phase of reopening in the state, which allows amusements parks and carnivals to reopen on June 19. Waterparks were allowed to reopen on May 29, but Hurricane Harbor had not yet opened.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott announces Phase 3 of Texas reopening; capacity limit expanded to 50% for most businesses

A number of guidelines will be in place to meet Abbott's requirements and protect the health and safety of its employees and visitors, Six Flags says. They plan to gradually increase attendance levels, opening to all visitors over the course of the month.

The company said it consulted with health experts to develop its reopening plan, which also meets or exceeds federal, state and local guidelines for sanitization and hygiene practices, and social distancing protocols.

Advance reservations will be required to manage attendance by assigning visitors entry for a specific day and staggering entry times.

Six Flags says anyone who has been exposed or has symptoms of COVID-19 will be prohibited from entering. Each person will be asked to acknowledge and comply with the parks' health policies before entering.

RELATED: Here’s what it will be like to visit Six Flags Over Texas when it reopens

Here's an overview of some of the changes they have put in place:

Using IR thermal screening to check guests and employees' temperatures before they enter the park

All guests over 2 and employees will be required to wear face masks, except on waterslides, water attractions or in pools

Distance markers for all locations people queue for lines, including park entry, rides, restrooms, stores and dining

Dining areas adjusted for more space between tables

Guests will only be allowed to share a ride or tube with people from their immediate party

Guests will be spaced out on rides by empty rows or seats

Reduced capacity at indoor venues and some attractions, including the Wave Pool and Lazy River

Creation of teams dedicated to cleaning, which will focus on rides, restraints, handrails, employee work areas and other high-touch points

Frequent and thorough sanitization of bathrooms

Multiple hand-washing and hand-sanitizer stations through the parks

For a complete list of measures, visit Six Flags over Texas or Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.

More from WFAA:

Coronavirus cases, deaths continue to rise over the last week in Dallas County

MAP: These are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

How to get swab or antibody coronavirus test in Dallas-Fort Worth

Coronavirus leaves the US travel industry struggling to recover

Will temperature checks of employees make workplaces safe?