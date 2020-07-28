Panola County courthouse closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Both departments where those employees worked have been closed to the public.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Tuesday that a courthouse employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and another employee's spouse has tested positive.

Both departments where those employees worked have been closed to the public, Jones said, and the courthouse would be closed to the public. Entrance would be by the bottom doors and by appointment only, Jones said.

"Sorry for the inconvenience, but this is for safety and welfare of our employees who are still on the job and for the public as well," Jones said.