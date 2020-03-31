PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County has issued a shelter-in-place order for all residents to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order takes effects at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1 and continues until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14 unless otherwise extended or terminated.

The order requires all residents to stay at home except for certain essential activities, work to provide essential business and government services; or to perform essential public infrastructure construction, including housing.

