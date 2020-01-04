PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County health officials reported a second confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Panola Watchman.
The county did not say whether the case was community spread or travel-related.
RELATED: Panola County notified of 1st confirmed coronavirus case
Judge LeeAnn Jones issued a shelter-in-place order for the county Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED: Panola County issues shelter in place order through April 14
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 5
- Bowie County - 9, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 2
- Cherokee County - 4
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 6
- Harrison County - 3
- Henderson County - 1
- Hopkins County - 1
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 4
- Panola County - 2
- Polk County - 4
- Rusk County - 4
- San Augustine County - 1
- Shelby County - 4
- Smith County - 36, 1 death
- Upshur County - 2
- Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death
- Wood County - 1
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.