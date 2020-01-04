PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County health officials reported a second confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Panola Watchman.

The county did not say whether the case was community spread or travel-related.

Judge LeeAnn Jones issued a shelter-in-place order for the county Tuesday afternoon.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 4

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 6

Harrison County - 3

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 2

Polk County - 4

Rusk County - 4

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 36, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

Wood County - 1

