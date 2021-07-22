Parents on edge as Delta variant interrupts back to school season

According to the CDC, the Delta variant is now responsible for 83% of all U.S. COVID cases.

TEXAS, USA — Back to school season is here. Many districts will open their doors over the next several weeks and with COVID-19 cases rising, many parents are feeling uneasy.

Christopher Hall has two kids- one going off to college and one starting the seventh grade.

"I believe we're not doing enough as a society to eliminate the pandemic. Period," he said.

Both of his kids will be vaccinated heading into the fall semester, but he still has concerns about the Delta variant.

He said, "As the numbers rise, it's paramount that we're probably going to get locked down again."

Doctors say the best preventative measure against the virus is getting vaccinated if you can- but that's not an option for everyone.

Christopher’s brother, Kendrick, has kids who fall into this category. They’re both too young to get the vaccine.

"I do feel like my hands are tied right now because if they could be vaccinated, I would’ve been the first one to take them up there," he said.

As his kids gear up for a fall semester in Longview ISD, Kendrick said he hasn’t heard anything about COVID policies from the district.

"I would like for them to go to school, because some kids are not computer learners, and I don't want them to get behind. But I also don't want them to get there and get sick," he said.