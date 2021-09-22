North Texas doctor says clinical trials on new COVID-19 treatments show positive results

Dr. Haresh Boghara and his team at Epic Medical Research are running multiple clinical trials for potential COVID-19 treatment options.

RED OAK, Texas — At Epic Medical Research in Red Oak, Texas, Dr. Haresh Boghara knows how important clinical trials are.

In the last eight years, he's conducted trials on different illnesses. But he said the last year has been the most rewarding, seeing the immediate benefits of the COVID-19 treatment trials.

One year ago, Dr. Boghara was doing monoclonal antibody trials. The research showed positive results. Now, the drug is a widely used treatment for coronavirus patients.

"Thousands of people are getting benefits from it as we speak," he said.

Currently, his team is conducting more clinical trials on potential drugs for COVID-19 treatment.

The Pfizer pill is in phase two of the trial at his office. It's two pills a day for five days. The Pfizer pills are taken with Ritonavir, an existing antiviral drug.

"Combining the two has the best effect," said Dr. Boghara.

He said 25% of the subjects get placebo pills and 75% get the actual drugs.

For the Pfizer pills, there are three studies. All subjects must test positive for COVID-19. One study involves low-risk people who can be vaccinated. The second involves high-risk people who are unvaccinated. The third study involves unvaccinated people who are exposed to the virus.

Dr. Boghara's team is also conducting an antiviral infusion clinical trial. The medicine is stored in a freezer and defrosted before use. When a person tests positive for COVID-19, they can be eligible for the trial whether they are vaccinated or not. The trial is one infusion, which lasts around an hour. Dr. Boghara said 80% of the subjects get the real drug.

"Our goal is to make sure people don't get COVID, right? But if they get COVID, what are the options?" said Dr. Boghara.

Still, he hopes people will get the COVID-19 vaccinations as a preventative measure.

In the meantime, he will continue to do clinical trials, being at the forefront of COVID-19 treatments.