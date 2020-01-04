POLK COUNTY, Texas — Polk County Emergency Management reported its fifth case of COVID-19.

It is not known whether the case is community spread or travel-related.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 3

Cherokee County - 5

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 7

Harrison County - 3, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 3

Polk County - 5

Rusk County - 6

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 42, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.