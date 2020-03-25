POLK COUNTY, Texas — Polk County has issued a mandatory stay-at-home order for all residents in the county.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

All residents must stay in their place of residence and may only leave for essential activities only or to perform an essential government function. Additionally, only essential businesses will be allowed to open on-site. However, essential businesses must continue to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Businesses whose functions can be done remotely are allowed to continue operation.

According to the county, there are exceptions to the shelter-at-home order including:

Necessary errands (grocery store)

Any activities essential to health and safety (picking up prescription, visiting doctor)

Outdoor activities (running, hiking, walking)

Work providing essential products or services

Caring for family member or pet in someone else's home

"Exercises fundamental constitutional right"

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 27 and continue until 11:59 p.m. on April 3.

