Positive COVID-19 cases are decreasing in East Texas as Thanksgiving nears

Vaccinated, East Texas grandma says she's "ready to have a great, big Thanksgiving dinner" this year.

TYLER, Texas — With the holiday season rapidly approaching, many people are ready to meet up with their extended family to enjoy all the festivities. NET Health wants to remind East Texans to stay cautious during this time.

Last year, Gloria Washington was unable to spend Thanksgiving with her entire family; however, this year will look a little more like pre-pandemic.

Washington says she's "ready to have a great big Thanksgiving dinner," and the "family togetherness" this time of year brings.

Compared to this time last year, COVID-19 numbers in Gregg and Smith Counties have improved tremendously.

Net Health CEO George Roberts says Rains, Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, Gregg, Smith, and Anderson county are now in the "minimal" spread level; which means there are less than 10 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Roberts believes this is due to the vaccine that is now readily available.

Washington is fully vaccinated and says she just received her booster shot on Monday so she's "perfectly satisfied" being around her extended family.

The CDC also recommends washing your hands before eating or serving food, communicating in advance with guests about your COVID-19 rules and precautions. If you're unvaccinated or traveling to or with an unvaccinated family member wear a mask, avoid large crowds, and get tested before and after your trip.