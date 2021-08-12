Pregnant COVID patients 2x as likely to need life support, doctors urge vaccinations

They are also 3x more likely to have other complications such as preterm labor according to OBGYNs.

TEXAS, USA — The Covid-19 vaccine has made some soon to be moms uneasy. One common belief is the vaccine contains a live virus- ruling it unsafe for those who are pregnant. OBGYN Dr. Sunni Boren said this isn’t true.

On the contrary, she shared early data may suggest getting vaccinated earlier in the pregnancy could give the newborn virus antibodies in their cord blood. Essentially-

“Babies can be born with some immunity to COVID already,” she said.

With her clients, Dr. Boren fields other concerns that getting vaccinated could complicate current or future pregnancies.

She said, “The vaccine is safe. We have data that backs that up. There's been about 140,000 women who were either pregnant who are pregnant who have been vaccinated.”

This information is what made Heather Johnson, pregnant Whitehouse resident, ready to get her shots.

She said, “I can empathize with the people that are concerned. I just feel if I were to get COVID, I think that, unfortunately, with the strain being as bad as they're showing so far, and with it getting worse, that would be more detrimental to me then the idea of getting vaccinated.”