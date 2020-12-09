Texas physicians call for changes to health care billing

The Texas Academy of Family Physicians is proposing a five point plan to legislators next year they say will give more people access to health care.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the health care industry particularly hard, especially smaller doctors offices like Doug Curran's practice in Athens.

"It's been really hard," Dr. Curran said. "It's been almost devastating and I think it just points out how poorly our healthcare system works."

"Family doctors are struggling like any other business," Tom Banning, CEO of the Texas Academy of Family Physicians said. "In March and April when Covid hit Texas hard, patient visits dried up, and the way they generate revenue is by patients visiting the office and obviously that didn't happen."

The Texas Academy of Family Physicians is the state's largest medical specialty organization with more than 9,500 members. Banning said their participants saw a huge decline in patients, due to the pandemic.

"Our members across the state saw volume decrease by 50 to 70% across the board," Banning said. "Which meant that the revenue that they generated dropped by that corresponding amount. Some of them pivoted to offering telemedicine, which helped make up some of that loss, but not everybody was able to use telemedicine services."

Dr. Curran, was formerly the head of the Texas Medical Association. He said despite the decline in patient visits, he thinks it's a good time to look at the health care system overall.

"We just have to figure out a better way to do this," Dr. Curran said. "And I think we've got to figure out a way to expand opportunities for more people to get health care, and then we have to pay different. We pay now for doing things to people and we don't need to be doing that. We need to pay for taking care of people."

Dr. Curran isn't alone in thinking this. The TAFP recently put out a five point plan to improve health care in Texas and one of the main points is to change how people are charged for medical services.

"You know, you get paid for a patient coming in and and in creating a code to bill for the service that you provided, which really incentivizes doctors to find as many codes to bill for, whether they're needed or not," Banning said. "If you pay doctors in a prospective or a capitated payment, where their fees are set, they're not incentivized to do things that may be not necessary. They're incentivize to be efficient. They're incentivized to get the patient the right care, in the right time, in the right setting.