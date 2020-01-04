Former "Reading Rainbow" host and executive producer LeVar Burton is still encouraging people of all ages to keep reading. This time, while abiding by social distancing guidelines during quarantines, Burton will live stream story readings throughout the week.

"During this difficult time, LeVar would like to contribute by reading aloud to folks who could use some diversion for themselves and their families," his website says.

Burton has created a three-day reading schedule with each day focused on a different audience.

Mondays Burton will read children's books beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. He then will read to young adults on Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. Eastern, and adults will have a change to hear stories on Fridays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

The first stream begins is this Friday, April 3. All readings will take place on the @levarburton Twitter page.

Burton has been trying to mimic his podcast "Levar Burton Reads" for a live audience, but wanted to so while abiding by social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’ve been busting my brain for about a week now trying to figure out how to do a live-streamed version of #LeVarBurtonReads," Burton tweeted on March 24. "I figured that during this difficult time I could contribute by reading aloud to folks who could use some diversion for themselves and their families."

After seeing the tweet Neil Gaiman, author of several books including "American Gods," "Stardust," and "Coraline," granted Burton permission to choose from his books, to read during a live stream.

Shortly after speaking with Gaiman, book publishers HarperStacks and HarperCollins's school library also granted Burton permission to choose from their book titles as well.

Burton will begin his Twitter livestream Friday sharing stories from Gaiman.