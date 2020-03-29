LONGVIEW, Texas — In an effort to better equip health care workers to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, the nonprofit organization Refuge International donated supplies to local hospitals this week.

Refuge International, based in Longview, focuses on providing basic health care, adequate nutrition, clean water and education to those in need, according to its website. The group does work in the Longview area and on mission trips out of the country.

“The community has always been so supportive of our work,” Executive Director Ginia Northcutt said in a written statement. “Refuge chose to donate what we have because there is a need right here, right now.”

