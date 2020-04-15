WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) released a statement Wednesday supporting President Donald Trump's decision to halt U.S. funds to the World Health Organization (WHO).

President Trump said the U.N. organization contributed to the spread of COVID-19 by ineffectively investigating reports coming out of China, where SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, was first reported.

Rep. Louie Gohmert released a statement Wednesday announcing his support for the president's decision:

“President Trump did the right thing in withholding funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) and he should be thanked by every American. WHO frequently relayed false statements by China and joined the coverup of the contagiousness to humans and deadliness of the disease. The United States should not fund WHO again until when and if it undergoes major reforms and gets new leadership."

"It is encouraging to see our President put the lives of Americans first throughout this crisis, instead of throwing away hundreds of millions of dollars each year on an organization that helped create a crisis by applauding lies from the source of the current pandemic.”

While President Trump says the U.S. will not fund the organization, officials will continue to work with the WHO to help with what he calls meaningful reforms.