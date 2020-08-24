Researchers: Hong Kong man is first confirmed reinfection by coronavirus

The case seems to point to the possibility that some may only have a short-lived immunity after recovering from COVID-19.

Researchers say they have discovered the first confirmed case where someone infected with the coronavirus has been reinfected. The Hong Kong man was reinfected with the corononavirus months later, causing researchers to believe that immunity in some lasts only a short time.

University of Hong Kong researchers reported Monday that "an apparently young and healthy patient had a second case of COVID-19 infection which was diagnosed 4.5 months after the first episode," researchers there said according to multiple reports including one from the New York Times.

Professor Akiko Iwasaki of Yale University says this new discovery isn't necessarily cause for alarm. Iwasaki says reinfection is common among this and other coronaviruses.

"This is no cause for alarm - this is a textbook example of how immunity should work," she wrote on Twitter.

The 33-year-old Hong Kong man only reportedly had mild symptoms the first time he was infected. The second time he was infected he reported no symptoms researchers said. The man had returned from a trip to Spain and researchers reported the strain he was infected with matched closely with a strain going around in Europe in July and August.