LAS VEGAS — Legendary Las Vegas magician and performer Roy Horn, of Siegfried and Roy, has died at the age of 75 due to COVID-19 complications, according to multiple reports.

KLAS-TV reports he died in a Las Vega hospital Friday.

A press release obtained by the station states:

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world," Siegfried Fischbacher said. "There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.

"Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life."

Roy was born during WWII, and according to the Siegfried and Roy website, it's a story he was often told.

“I’ve heard the war-time story of my birth on October 3, 1944 so many times, that it seems as though I can remember it,” Roy says, according to the website.

He went on to explain that while hiding in a basement, his mom went into labor with three other children to look after. He described a horrific scene of bombs exploding all around her as she left the basement on a bike, riding to her sister's to deliver Roy.

Years later, while Roy was in school, the website says he really only had one friend: His dog Hexe. This would be the start of his deep relationship with animals.

One birthday, he remembered his aunt and uncle arranged a visit to the Bremen Zoo, as they knew of his fascination for animals. He said after that, he would go there any chance he could, and eventually started helping take care of the animals and "dreamed of entering the cage of a ferocious tigress."

Later in life, the Siegrfried and Roy website explains the two met while Siegfried needed assistance during a magic performance. In stepped Roy.

Siegfried would ask Roy after they became acquainted how he could improve his act.

"If you can make a rabbit and a dove appear, could you do the same with a cheetah?" the website says Roy asked.

The two would then go on to be two of the most well-known magicians of their time.

To read more about the duo, visit their website here.

