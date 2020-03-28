RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County reported a third case of COVID-19 Saturday.
County officials says the case is travel-related and the person is isolate at home.
Officials are conducting interview with anyone the person may have contacted.
Currently, Rusk County has a total of three confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:
- Angelina County - 1
- Bowie County - 1
- Cass County - 1
- Cherokee County - 1
- Gregg County - 4
- Harrison County - 1
- Hopkins County - 1
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 1
- Smith County - 27, 1 death
- Shelby County - 1
- Upshur County - 1
- Van Zandt County - 1
