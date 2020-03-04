RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County reported four new cases of COVID-19, taking the total amount of confirmed cases in the county to 11.
So far, one of the 11 patients have recovered.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 8
- Bowie County - 9, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 4
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 13
- Harrison County - 5, 1 death
- Henderson County - 1
- Hopkins County - 3
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 12, 1 death
- Panola County - 4, 1 death
- Polk County - 7
- Rusk County - 11
- San Augustine County - 3, 1 death
- Shelby County - 10
- Smith County - 53, 1 death
- Titus County - 1
- Upshur County - 3
- Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death
- Wood County - 1
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.