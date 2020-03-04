RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County reported four new cases of COVID-19, taking the total amount of confirmed cases in the county to 11.

So far, one of the 11 patients have recovered.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 8

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 4

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 13

Harrison County - 5, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Lamar County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 12, 1 death

Panola County - 4, 1 death

Polk County - 7

Rusk County - 11

San Augustine County - 3, 1 death

Shelby County - 10

Smith County - 53, 1 death

Titus County - 1

Upshur County - 3

Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

