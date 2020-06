HENDERSON, Texas — Rusk County will hold a free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday in Henderson.

The tests will be collected at Carlisle ISD at 8960 Farm-to-Market Road 13 in Henderson.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.

Anyone wishing to have a test is welcome. However, they must have a phone number to get the results of the test.