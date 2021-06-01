San Antonio doctor uses medicine for hair lice to treat COVID patients

"It prevents COVID from replicating," Dr. Hoan Pho said of Ivermetcin. "And it also decreases the viral load."

SAN ANTONIO — HEADLINE:

As hospitalizations surge in Bexar County, one San Antonio doctor is using a head lice drug to try to keep his patients from ending up in the hospital. It's considered to be a safe drug. Studies shows Ivermectin is effective at combating the coronavirus.

Dr. Hoan Pho said when it's combined with other drugs this medicine is working for his patients. Dr. Pho specializes in internal medicine. He has been taking care of his patients who contract the coronavirus. He said he is using the drug called ivermectin to help beat the virus. According to a study, the anti-parasitic drug can kill the coronavirus within 48 hours in a lab.

"It prevents COVID from replicating," he said. "And it also decreases the viral load."

The drug is widely available and runs about $20. It is used for scabies or head lice. Within the last month, Dr. Pho started using the drug on his patients.

"About 50-60 patients there is no hospitalization," he said. "Nobody has gotten sicker and has required oxygen to be hospitalized."

He said half those patients were over the age of 65. If a patient is sick with COVID, Dr. Pho prescribes ivermectin with a couple of other drugs and supplements. He does believe the key is ivermectin.

"Using all of these medicines, particularly the ivermectin so far has helped the patients get better and quicker and preventing them from getting pneumonia," he said.

Dr. Pho did address the critics who say there hasn't been a lot of research to back this treatment.

"There is going to be doubters out there listening to this story," he said. Many of my colleagues are going to question this. But I ask them to read the articles. Now, I feel confident that we have some improving and emerging medications to help the patients."

Dr. Pho said there aren't a lot of side effects, but some of the common ones are a rash or a headache. He does advise if someone is interested in this treatment to speak with their doctor.

"I think we need to have more studies," he said. We have to have bigger studies, bigger randomized controlled studies. But the data is there."

He said this medicine is also being used for prevention. If someone is exposed to COVID and are given the drug the doctor said their risk of getting the virus decreases by 20-to-50 percent.