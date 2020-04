KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is reporting a new scam in the area.

According to the KPD, e-mails appearing to be from a hospital warn the receiver they have been exposed to COVID-19.

Within the e-mail is an attached 'pre-filled' form to download and take to the hospital. However, the attachment is malware, which can harm you computer and put your information at risk.

Remember, unless the sender is from a familiar organization, do not download anything attached to an e-mail.