VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Van Zandt County officials reported a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to officials, the new case was due to community spread outside the county. However, there is no evidence of community spread within the county.

Van Zandt County reported its first case on March 18, a 47-year-old woman. She later died on March 28.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the East Texas region:

Angelina County - 3

Bowie County - 1

Cass County - 1

Cherokee County - 2

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 2

Rusk County - 3

Smith County - 31, 1 death

Shelby County - 2

Upshur County - 1

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.