CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the coronavirus continues to spread deeper across the United States of America, many frontline workers, including healthcare providers and grocery store clerks are being exposed to the illness.



Many local restaurants here in the Coastal Bend area have closed as coronavirus cases continue to spike all through South Texas.



One of the most popular supermarkets in Texas has seen its share of positive COVID-19 cases.



H-E-B officials announced on Saturday, June 20th, that an employee at their Kingsville location had tested positive for the coronavirus and was last seen in the store location on June 18th.



This announcement comes after Friday’s confirmation of another employee who tested positive at their Robstown location.



According to officials from H-E-B, that partner last worked in the Robstown store on June 16th.

“While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing. We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities my face,” stated H-E-B officials.

According to H-E-B officials, a "partner" might be someone who works in their stores, warehouses, or manufacturing and transportation facilities.

“We are here for all Texans and we take our role to protect public safety seriously,” stated officials.

Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all H-E-B locations will continue to speed up as the spread of the coronavirus progresses in Nueces County.

Here is a list of H-E-B locations that have had employees with positive cases: