SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — A second patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Shelby County, according to a letter by Judge Allison Harbison sent to Shelby County Today.

In the letter, Judge Harbison says the case was caused by community spread. The patient does not know where they were exposed to the virus.

Judge Harbison urges residents to practice social distancing during the crisis.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the East Texas region:

Angelina County - 3

Bowie County - 1

Cass County - 1

Cherokee County - 2

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 2

Rusk County - 3

Smith County - 31, 1 death

Shelby County - 2

Upshur County - 1

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.