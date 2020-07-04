TYLER, Texas — Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) believes, after a slow start, the State of Texas and the federal government are doing a good job in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Cornyn spoke to CBS19 Monday morning about what is happening in Texas now and the help that is on the way.

“This has been from a standing position to running as fast as we can, and I think we’re getting better every day,” Sen. Cornyn said. “You know, the problem with pandemics is, even though we know that historically they have occurred before, ordinarily—in the operations of government and the private sector—people don’t have the sort of inventory that they need.”

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday during a news conference that Texas received 2,500,000 masks between April 4 and April 6 and will receive an additional 3,000,000 masks by the end of this week.

“I do think there’s been, now, a tremendous amount of effort and cooperation,” Cornyn stated, “both at the government level and at the private sector to try to meet the need.”

When asked if Congress could or should have passed a stimulus bill sooner, Cornyn says the situation had to be urgent enough to convince people to act.

He mentioned seeing an article earlier in the day from ABC News about how President George W. Bush created a pandemic response plan in 2005, but even having such a plan in place did not prepare the country from the beginning for the impact of the coronavirus.

“You know, the problem we have is it’s hard to maintain this as a priority in people’s minds if they feel like the threat is remote or unlikely to occur,” Sen. Cornyn explained.

However, Cornyn thinks the tax refunds, loans for small businesses and unemployment supplements included in the CARES Act will come in time to help.

“I know the governor and the State of Texas are working very hard to catch up to this unprecedented flood of applications for unemployment insurance,” Sen. Cornyn said.

Cornyn says there is a possibility that there would be another round of stimulus, but lawmakers want to see how this one plays out before deciding whether to support anything more.

“I’m sure there will be some glitches along the way,” he mentioned. “There will be some gaps. And those are the sorts of things I’m looking at in trying to--not only help navigate through this--but also to say, well, if there is a Phase 4, those are the sorts of things we need to focus on first.”

Cornyn says that once the nation is able to move past the pandemic, he hopes businesses and government leaders will take distant threats more seriously.

“I think there are going to be a lot of lessons that we’ve learned from this virus,” Sen. Cornyn said. “And we better learn them for good, or else we’ll find ourselves back in this same sort of situation we were here.”

Cornyn says the Texas economy was hit especially hard by the coronavirus because its large energy sector had to deal with both a reduction in demand and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The two countries have increased their oil production recently, driving prices down even further.

“We have met at the White House with the President and a number of my other colleagues, as well as folks in the energy business,” Cornyn explained. “The President understands what’s at stake, and he’s taking steps to push back against the Saudis, in particular, and to see if we can come up with some agreement that they should not undercut us during this vulnerable time.”

The U.S. Senate is currently on recess and is not expected to return to session until April 20.