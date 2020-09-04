TYLER, Texas — Smith County officials passed along some positive news during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, 23 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the county. It is the first time the county addressed COVID-19 recoveries.

The county spoke to 30 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 between March 11 and March 31. Of the 30 patients, 23 of them had recovered, a recovery rate of 77%.

Among those that recovered was Doug Hill, a Tyler man who was one of the county's first cases of community spread.

County officials also announced the total amount of cases in Smith County rose to 88. However, there are currently 63 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Dr. Jeffrey Levine says more than 582 people have been tested at the Tyler public health lab. However, there have been many other people tested through commercial testing. Those numbers have no been made available.

During the press conference, Judge Nathaniel Moran explained his decision to extend the county's stay-at-home order until April 30, to coincide with Gov. Abbott's business. He said he does not intend to change his policy of allowing non-essential businesses to continue operation under a locked policy.

Representatives from both UT Health East Texas and Christus Mother Frances says hospital capacities are not strained, and they have adequate resources if needed. Both urged residents to know that they should come to the hospital if they have heart trouble, stroke or other illnesses are not COVID-19 releated.

Both hospitals are treating certain, low-risk patients with hydroxychloroquine.

During the press conference, Judge Moran announced 34 members of the National Guard arrived in Tyler to assist the East Texas Food Bank with food distribution.

The press conference spent a significant amount of time talking about masks and their proper use. Among the points Dr. Levine covered are:

Face masks are meant to protect others. Masks offers little protection to oneself.

Masks should not be used to substitute social distancing practices and frequent hand-washing

The general public should NOT use medical-grade masks or N-95 Respirators so they can be used by health care workers and first responders

People should make sure they wash their hands before putting on and taking off face masks

The portion of the mask facing out should be folded to avoid touching the exposed area

Cloth masks should be washed frequently

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 2

Angelina County - 15

Bowie County - 35, 5 deaths

Camp County - 3

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 37

Harrison County - 12, 1 death

Henderson County - 6

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 6

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths

Panola County - 7, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 7, 1 death

Shelby County - 20

Smith County - 88, 2 deaths

Titus County - 4

Trinity County - 3

Upshur County - 6

Van Zandt County - 8, 1 death

Wood County - 5

