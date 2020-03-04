TYLER, Texas — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Smith County, officials and community leaders held a press conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on their efforts against the spread of the virus.

Following an introduction from Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines took the podium to describe the efforts of the healthcare community as well as county and city leaders.

“We're all praying for the best but we have to plan like it’s the worst. [Local hospitals, UT Tyler, and TJC] have just been outstanding and it's been amazing to watch all of us stand together and work on your behalf," Heines said.

Through the course of the press conference, Smith County leaders say key pieces of the community are ready to step up if the need arises.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford announced elementary school facilities will be ready to host children of medical personnel if needed.

UT Tyler and TJC presidents Michael Tidwell and Juan Mejia say their institutions have resources at the ready as well.

“We’ve inventoried all our PPE’s all our equipment and supplies, and our skill sets, and they are all available to participate with the emergency operations center,” Mejia said.

The Mentoring Alliance announced a new initiative to connect people with opportunities to serve in the community with organizations like the East Texas Food Bank.

“The press conference today was very important to ensure that the residents of Tyler and Smith County have all the information necessary to continue to make great decisions for their family," Tidwell explained. "It was an opportunity for [TJC], UT Tyler, Tyler ISD and many others to share the fact that we will provide resources and particular facilities when called upon to help out with relief effort."

The county says they plan to announce more details in the coming days.