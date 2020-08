Smith County now has 2,446 confirmed cases.

NET Health reported three new COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County, bringing the total to 20.

According to health officials, the patients were a 72-year-old man, a 82-year-old woman and a 93-year-old woman, all from Tyler.

Health officials also reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 2,446.