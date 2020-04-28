Smith County reported no new cases of COVID-19, the total remains at 139.
The county also announced an additional nine patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 85.
As of Tuesday, April 28 at 3 p.m. there are 51 active cases and three deaths in the county.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 26, 2 recoveries
- Angelina County - 49
- Bowie County - 94, 47 recoveries, 8 deaths
- Camp County - 6, 5 recoveries
- Cass County - 17, 8 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 13, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 74, 38 recoveries
- Harrison County - 83, 6 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Henderson County - 24
- Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 5
- Lamar County - 8
- Marion County - 9, 1 recovered
- Morris County - 5
- Nacogdoches County - 137, 32 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Panola County - 140, 10 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Polk County - 20
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 34, 9 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 1
- San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
- Shelby County - 100, 13 recoveries
- Smith County - 139, 85 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Titus County - 15
- Trinity County - 8
- Upshur County - 13
- Van Zandt County - 14, 1 death
- Wood County - 7