Smith County reported no new cases of COVID-19, the total remains at 139.

The county also announced an additional nine patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 85. 

As of Tuesday, April 28 at 3 p.m. there are 51 active cases and three deaths in the county.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 26, 2 recoveries
  • Angelina County - 49
  • Bowie County - 94, 47 recoveries, 8 deaths
  • Camp County - 6, 5 recoveries
  • Cass County - 17, 8 recoveries
  • Cherokee County - 13, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 74, 38 recoveries
  • Harrison County - 83, 6 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Henderson County - 24
  • Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries 
  • Houston County - 5
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Marion County - 9, 1 recovered 
  • Morris County - 5
  • Nacogdoches County - 137, 32 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Panola County - 140, 10 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Polk County - 20
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 34, 9 recoveries, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 1
  • San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 100, 13 recoveries
  • Smith County - 139, 85 recoveries, 3 deaths
  • Titus County - 15
  • Trinity County - 8
  • Upshur County - 13
  • Van Zandt County - 14, 1 death
  • Wood County - 7