TYLER, Texas — SMITH COUNTY - Smith County Tax Office and Cotton Belt Building closed its doors to the public on March 23, but is still working to help residents.

Smith County officials have since released an update regarding the Tax Office Closure:

"The Smith County Tax Office is closing its doors to the public until further notice, but is still working to assistance Smith County residents and businesses. Smith County Tax Assessor-Collection Gary Barber said the Tax Office at the Cotton Belt Building is closing its doors. His employees will continue working, answering the phones and mail. People can pay their property taxes over the phone, online or through mail. People can renew their auto registration online or through the mail.

Barber said they will also continue to service car dealers who need title work and lien holders. From 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, an employee will be at the door to accept title paperwork. From 3-3:30 p.m. on the same days, they will be at the door to pass out the license plates.

For more information or to make a payment, call 903-590-2920 for property taxes and 903-590-2900 for auto registration. Also visit: https://www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/tax-assessor.

The Smith County Tax Office has closed its substations in Noonday, Lindale and Troup. For more information, call 903-590-2920 for property taxes and 903-590-2900 for auto registration."

“We don’t want to hurt any businesses,” Barber said. “We want businesses to be able to continue operating.”