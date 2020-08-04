TYLER, Texas — Smith County is using its voucher program that will help elderly residents get the groceries they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will deliver food, water, medications and other necessities to elderly and disabled residents who do not have access to transportation.

According to the county, there is no cost associated with the program. In addition, the county will waive all passenger co-pays.

The funding will come from the 5210 grant funds awarded by the State of Texas.

“Smith County is so excited to be able to provide this essential service to our most vulnerable population,” Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said. “We are so happy the state has agreed to let us do this and we thank NDMJ Transportation for working with us to make this happen.”

In addition to NDMJ Transportation, GoBus and Tyler Transit are partnering in the programs.

For assistance, residents should call the Tyler/Smith County Area Mobility Manager Kristy Range at kristyrange@gmail.com or 903-714-5079. You can also call NDMJ Transportation at 903-592-3232.