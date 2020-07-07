Smith, Gregg county set records for one-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Texas also saw a record day, with 10,028 new cases reported Tuesday. It is the first time the state reported more than 10,000 cases in a single day.

TYLER, Texas — Officials in Smith and Gregg counties reported record spikes in positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the number of cases continue to rise around the country.

Smith County officials reported 250 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, an increase by more than 20%. The previous record daily increase was 72. Currently, there are 1,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas, 884 of which are in Tyler. Of that, 294 cases (27%) are considered recovered.

In Gregg County, the number of cases jumped by 182 to a total of 668 cases, an increase of 27%, the Longview News-Journal reported. Only 146 patients (21%) have recovered from the virus.

The Associated Press (AP) reported the state of Texas surpassed 10,000 cases for the first time Tuesday. In all, the 10,028 new cases were reported in the state. Florida and New York are the only other state have an increase of more than 10,000 cases in a single day.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS), more than 210,000 people in the State of Texas have tested positive for COVID-19. Of that, DSHS estimates nearly 100,000 cases are still active.

Below is a full list of COVID-19 stats in East Texas: