It’s raining. It’s pouring and being inside might be boring, but it doesn’t have to be.
Here are some things that you can do indoors.
Let’s break this down into categories:
CREATING
- Write poems. Mother's Day is coming up. She deserves a beautiful Haiku
- Charcuterie board, but with the stuff you have at home
- Draw a self-portrait
CLEANING
- Organize your closet. Color coordinate your clothes and fold your shirts so you can see all of your options
- Re-organize your pantry
- Clean your car
- Clean out your junk drawer
SELF-CARE
- Do your nails
- Meditate
- Do a facemask
- Look at pictures of baby animals
LEARNING
- Try a new makeup look
- Learn a new hairstyle. Do you know how to fishtail braid? Now is the time!
- Try on “new” outfits. In other words, use clothes you already have and layer for a new look
- Cooking a new recipe using the things you already have. Just like the show Chopped
GAMES
- If you don’t have board games, learn a new card game
- Do an indoor scavenger hunt
