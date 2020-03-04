AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached videos is about what to stream while social distancing.

It’s raining. It’s pouring and being inside might be boring, but it doesn’t have to be.

Here are some things that you can do indoors.

Let’s break this down into categories:

CREATING

Write poems. Mother's Day is coming up. She deserves a beautiful Haiku

Charcuterie board, but with the stuff you have at home

Draw a self-portrait

CLEANING

Organize your closet. Color coordinate your clothes and fold your shirts so you can see all of your options

Re-organize your pantry

Clean your car

Clean out your junk drawer

SELF-CARE

Do your nails

Meditate

Do a facemask

Look at pictures of baby animals

LEARNING

Try a new makeup look

Learn a new hairstyle. Do you know how to fishtail braid? Now is the time!

Try on “new” outfits. In other words, use clothes you already have and layer for a new look

Cooking a new recipe using the things you already have. Just like the show Chopped

GAMES

If you don’t have board games, learn a new card game

Do an indoor scavenger hunt

