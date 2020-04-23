ATLANTA — It looks like social distancing is taking a toll on our four-legged friends.

Meet Big Poppa, a 3-year-old English bulldog.

His owner took this picture of him sitting on her balcony in Atlanta looking sad.

"I think this picture of Big Poppa went viral because it represents all of us. We are sad because we can't hang out with friends and family but at the same time we need to flatten the curve. Poppa is definitely choosing to flatten the curve," his owner, Rashida Ellis, told 10 Tampa Bay.

Ellis said Big Poppa is used to playing with kids in her building but hasn't been able to since the pandemic.

It's safe to say this fella will be happy to see his friends once things improve.

You can follow Big Poppa on Instagram.

