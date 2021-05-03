Texas mask requirement set to end as spring break begins, worrying health experts

After Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions, health experts say now is not the time to let up.

SAN ANTONIO — Six new deaths have been reported in Bexar County due to the coronavirus. This after going four days in a row with no reported deaths, and health officials say they are concerned.

“I think that red flags should be going off for individuals in the community,” said Kenny Phillips, the lead infection preventionist at North Central Baptist Hospital.

“We do still have that sustained transmission that’s ongoing in San Antonio right now,” Phillips said.

Now, he says all eyes are on what Spring break in San Antonio could look like.

“You have to really take in consideration how people are traveling, who they’ve interacted with during the course of their travel prior to coming to you community,” Phillips said.

“We really feel positive with what’s going on with tourism and hospitality in San Antonio,” Director of Partner and Community Relations at Visit San Antonio said.

Online, Six Flags Fiesta Texas says they plan to continue following CDC Face Mask Guidelines and require guests ages 2 or older and employees to wear mask in their parks.

SeaWorld San Antonio’s says the same as well, mask are still required.

Phillips says the safe bet is to just stay home.