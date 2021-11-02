YOU SHOULD KNOW: South African COVID-19 variant could mean booster vaccine shots

The first positive case for the variant in the U.S. happened in late January.

TYLER, Texas — The South African variant of the coronavirus was found in South Carolina and researchers are working quickly to minimize it’s spread. Moderna in particular is developing a booster shot to combat it.

Viruses mutate all of the time and infectious disease expert Dr. Payal Kohli says the coronavirus is no different.

“Every time it divides about every two weeks, it accumulates mutations. Some of those mutations work in favor of the virus where they make it more efficient to spread,” Kohli said.

The South African variant has been concerning for a few reasons.

The people who first tested positive for this variant in South Carolina have not traveled recently, which leads researchers to believe there are more undetected cases in the state and possibly beyond state lines.

Dr. Kohli tells us that this variant has also been proven to spread at a rate between 30-70% faster than the original strain of the virus. Moderna vaccine producers are working on a booster shot that would be added in addition to the two doses the vaccine already requires. This would mean that those who have already received both doses will need to get a third dose.

We asked Dr. Kohli if we find new variants, are we going to have to keep getting new boosters?

“That's exactly right. It's a race between the virus and the vaccines and whoever wins the race, that's how we decide how many boosters we need," she responded.

South Carolina’s Public Health Director, Dr. Brannon Traxler said,

“While more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, supplies are still limited. Every one of us must recommit to the fight by recognizing that we are all on the front lines now. We are all in this together.”