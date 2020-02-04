TYLER, Texas — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across East Texas, people are searching for ways to relieve the stress of both social distancing and the virus itself.

To help ease some of the emotional stress, the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief is using chaplains to staff a hotline giving callers prayer and encouragement.

Chaplains with Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief are helping people like Darlene to navigate through the emotional stress brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are so grateful to be able to provide this service for those in need,” said SBTC DR Director Scottie Stice.

The hotline will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Callers may also leave a voicemail if they call during the 12 hours the hotline is not staffed.

One of those that called the hotline was a North Texas woman named Darlene.

“With the health issue she had been dealing with, her great fear was that she was going to get the virus.” Dennis Parish, a pastor in the Houston Metro area, said. “I prayed that the peace that passes all understanding would just become so real to her.”

The hotline will remain active as long as the crisis continues.

You can call the hotline at 1-800-921-3287.