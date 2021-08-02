St. Luke’s Health limits visitors to 1 per patient

The facility has made the decision out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

LUFKIN, Texas — St. Luke’s Health-Memorial has announced the limitation of visitors allowed per patient.

According to the facility, the visitor must be the same individual for the patient’s entire stay, no rotating visitation, and no overnight stays.

Visiting hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

There will also be one visitor (coach/support) per Labor & Delivery patient.

Guidance for visitors is as follows:

Must be 18 years or older

Must pass the screening at the front entrance of the facility which includes:

No COVID-19 symptoms per CDC guidelines

Have not traveled to infected areas with COVID-19 in the past 14 days

Have not been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days

Must frequently wash their hands, limit interactions with others, practice social distancing, are restricted to only the locations designated by the facility, and must limit time outside of the patient’s room.

Will be required to wear a face covering/mask during their hospital visit per CDC and CMS guidelines. If a visitor does not have a mask, the facility will provide a surgical mask.

A legally authorized representative of the patient if unable to fulfill their role via technology.

Other circumstances may be considered on a case-by-case basis and must be approved by hospital Nursing Leadership or the Administrator on-call.

Patients in isolation will not be allowed visitors at this time.

It is encouraged to for visitors to remain connected through virtual means such as FaceTime and/or Zoom.

Other considerations:

Exceptions will be managed by medical decision makers in areas including: end-of-life, pediatric, NICU, labor & delivery, and patients who need language services. Other exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis and must be approved by hospital Nursing Leadership or the Administrator on-call.

by hospital Nursing Leadership or the Administrator on-call. Emergency Department patients allowed one visitor (age 18 and older) per patient for non-COVID-19 patients.

Healthcare workers, visitors, and patients with fever, cough, sore throat, or other COVID-19 like symptoms are not permitted in any area of the hospital, unless seeking care.

Anyone who has traveled to high-risk areas for COVID-19 or had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 in the past 14 days are not permitted to visit any area of the hospital, unless seeking care.

We will continue to enforce the no-visitor restriction for COVID-19 positive or PUI patients.

In extraordinary end-of-life situations, non-COVID-19 patients will be limited to two adult visitors at a time (for a maximum of one hour). COVID-19 positive patients or PUI patients will be limited to one visitor only (for a maximum of one hour).

Exceptions to our visitor policy may be considered on a case-by-case basis and must be approved by hospital Nursing Leadership or the Administrator on-call.

The facility also stated that there a surge plans in place for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients should they be required.

Read full statement below:

“The safety of our staff, patients, and visitors is always our highest priorities. With that in mind, and as we continue to face extraordinary circumstances created by the pandemic COVID-19 (coronavirus), St. Luke’s Health-Memorial is making changes to its visitor policy effective immediately.

Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect patients, visitors, employees, and physicians St. Luke’s Health-Memorial’s modified its Visitor Policy restricts the number of visitors to ONE (1) per patient day for non-isolation patients. It must be the same visitor for that patient's entire stay (no rotation). Patients in isolation will not be allowed visitors at this time. Visitors of patients will also be required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and visitors will be screened prior to entry of the hospital. Limited exceptions to this policy will be managed by hospital clinical leaders.

It is critical that every physician, nurse, transporter, food service worker, and every role in between adhere to our policies and support the containment strategy the public health officials, elected officials and our medical leaders are advocating.

We are in contact with local and state health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our staff is following the latest guidance from these public health agencies. St. Luke’s Health Memorial has the supplies and equipment needed to effectively manage the care of any suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, as well as our non-COVID patients, and we are continuously assessing the volume of supplies at our hospital.

St. Luke’s Health-Memorial also has in place surge plans for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients to enact should they be required.